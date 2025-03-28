Timeline: What to expect and when with weekend storm potential

The Chicago area will see multiple chances for storms and a threat of severe weather that could bring damaging winds and possibly hail and tornadoes to the region this weekend.

But what exactly can you expect and when?

Much uncertainty still remains, but forecasters say an active weather pattern is expected -- and with that comes numerous threats.

While much could change as each system nears, here's the latest on the developing forecast:

Friday evening

Winds were expected to pick up, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour through the early evening hours Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s, Jeanes said, with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Temps are expected to fall along the Illinois shoreline by the afternoon hours.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

There is a chance for some storms Saturday afternoon and evening, however, though those could stay more toward central Illinois.

"There is a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with a better chance for thunderstorms Saturday night. Some of these storms may produce nickel size hail and brief heavy rain," the National Weather Service said in an alert Friday.

Sunday

The biggest threat for severe weather comes Sunday.

By Sunday morning, scattered rain is possible, Jeanes said, with strong-to-severe storm chances going up later in the afternoon and evening.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible across the entire area on Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damage winds and tornadoes," the NWS reported.

Timing and severity of Sunday's weather remains uncertain, however.

As of Friday, the NWS said area south of I-80 were at an "enhanced" risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon, which ranks as level three out of five. Other parts of the Chicago area were at a "slight" risk, which ranks as level two.

"Either way, higher chances for thunderstorms and tornadoes downstate," Jeanes said.

We are monitoring the potential for severe weather on Sunday, including the potential for damaging hail and wind as well as tornadoes. There is still some uncertainty so be sure to check back for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/thcM06ezqX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 28, 2025

Monday

Temperatures are set to plummet on the back end of Sunday's system, ushering in much colder temperatures on Monday.

Highs are expected to sit in the 40s and a chance of rain mixed with snow showers in the morning.