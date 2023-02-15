Winter storm alerts are taking effect across much of the Chicago area as an upcoming systems threatens to bring snowy and icy conditions for many, with accumulations up to 6 inches possible.

But several suburbs will see weather alerts starting at various times, and where you live will largely determine whether you see snow, rain or a potentially dangerous mix.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect and when, depending on where you live in the region:

Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Snow moving in from the west is expected to reach the area late Wednesday night into Thursday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Though the bulk of the upcoming system isn't expected to hit until Thursday.

Thursday Morning and Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake and McHenry counties, as well as Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties beginning early Thursday.

While most of those counties will be under a warning from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Lake County’s warning will go into effect at 6 a.m.

Snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches are possible in some locations, with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour and slippery road conditions possible as the storm moves through the area.

Forecasters are also warning of the potential for some icy precipitation in the eastern parts of that warned area, including Lake County.

Several suburbs will also be under a winter weather advisory for most of the day on Thursday, running until 9 p.m.

The advisory begins at 3 a.m. for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties. It starts at 6 a.m. for DuPage, Grundy, Cook and Will counties.

In those areas, anywhere from 1-to-4 inches of snow could potentially fall, but an equally-notable threat is the possibility of some icy precipitation as temperatures begin to drop, which could cause a light glaze of ice on untreated areas.

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, the snow is expected to begin after the morning commute, potentially snarling roads as drivers hit the roads in the afternoon.

Thursday Evening

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing by Thursday night, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

All weather alerts are expected to expire by 9 p.m. CST Thursday.

Friday Through the Weekend

As that system moves out, even colder temperatures expected Friday, with below-average highs in the upper-20s throughout the Chicago area.

But there's some good news, too: High temperatures will rebound quickly over President's Day weekend, with sun and highs rising back into the 40s by Saturday. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through Sunday.