Timeline shows chances of strong-to-severe storms, hot and humid weather in Chicago area

The Chicago area is expecting to see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, and sweltering heat in coming days.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area will see a risk of severe weather for three consecutive days, though the best chance for such storms could come on Thursday.

In addition, temps will likely soar into the low-to-mid 90s across the area, with triple-digit heat indices possible at times across the region.

Here’s what we know, and when the adverse weather could arrive.

Tuesday Afternoon

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low-90s across the area, with dewpoints rising into the low-70s across the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

While the Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five levels of severe likelihood, most of the action is expected to remain south of Interstate 80, with pop-up showers and storms possible in central Illinois.

Wednesday Morning

Another round of showers and storms are possible Wednesday morning, with some embedded thunderstorms possible.

Again, most of these will stay south of the Chicago area, though parts of LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties could get clipped by the rain as it pushes through the region.

Wednesday Afternoon

The afternoon hours are expected to remain dry but warm, with humid conditions also taking hold as temps rise back into the low-to-mid 90s across the area, according to forecast models.

Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

The main bulk of the moisture is expected to arrive in the area during the overnight hours, with showers and thunderstorms likely all across the area, according to forecast models.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area at a “slight” risk of severe storms, a bump up from previous days, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning all possible as they arrive in the Chicago area.

Temperatures will once again be on the warm side, with highs in the low-90s on Thursday, but once the front finally pushes through, temperatures could end up dipping down into the low-to-mid 80s for Friday.

