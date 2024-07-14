The Chicago area experienced multiple weather alerts on Sunday night as fierce winds and heavy rains impacted the region.

Most recently, a severe thunderstorm warning for LaSalle, Will and Grundy counties, plus part of Kendall County, was set to remain in effect until 12:30 a.m.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southeastern Cook County in Illinois, northern Lake County and Porter County in Indiana until midnight.

Some storms could ultimately stick around into the wee hours of Monday morning, according to forecast models.

Once storms finally clear out, things should be mostly dry in the morning and early afternoon hours, paving the way for sweltering heat and elevated dewpoints.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures Monday will likely soar into the mid-90s, with high humidity pushing heat indices to 100-to-105 degrees.

Clouds will also start to build up, setting the stage for another evening of stormy weather.

Here's what to expect later on:

Monday Evening

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could light up the night across the area, with the Storm Prediction Center putting northern Illinois and northern Indiana at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms.

All severe weather threats could be on the table, including torrential, flood-causing rains, gusty winds, hail and a chance of tornadoes.

Tuesday Morning

Rain is expected to persist in the area, but will slowly become more scattered in nature, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A stray shower or two will be possible during the day Tuesday, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Wednesday

After one more small disturbance rolls through, bringing with it the chance for an isolated shower, temperatures will be significantly cooler, with highs right around 80 degrees across most of the area.