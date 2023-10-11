Timeline: Several rounds of rain, severe weather threat loom in Chicago's forecast

If you’re dreaming of sunny fall days and warmer temperatures, the upcoming forecast will likely be a disappointment to you.

That’s because the Chicago area is expecting several waves of rain in coming days, including threat of thunderstorms for the remainder of the work week.

Some of those thunderstorms could potentially be severe, especially on Friday, with heavy rains and gusty winds possible across the region.

Here’s the latest on what we know about the arrival of the wet weather pattern.

Wednesday Afternoon

Rain slowly starts to build into the area from the west, primarily impacting areas along and south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

While rain will be possible further north as well, the threat of thunderstorms could also loom across the region. That includes areas of LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties, all of which are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Heavy rains and gusty winds appear to be the most likely threats with any thunderstorms that develop.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday

More waves of rain are expected to hit the area for a lengthy stretch, with some embedded thunderstorms possible.

The heaviest rain will be widespread, with most of the area seeing the possibility of some localized flooding during the overnight hours.

Thursday Morning

The morning commute could be a soggy one, as heavy rain bands could potentially impact areas north of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

The threat of thunderstorms will persist, but severe weather does not appear likely during this window, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Thursday Afternoon/Evening

Rain will continue, especially in areas north of Interstate 80, but it will slowly come to an end, giving the region a brief respite through Friday morning.

Friday

The heaviest rain and the biggest threat of severe weather will arrive on Friday, according to forecast models. Virtually the entire state of Illinois will be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible.

In fact, before the rain concludes on Friday, parts of the Chicago area could see up to 2-to-3 inches of rain or more over the course of a few days, leading to some low-lying areas being flooded and roadways potentially becoming difficult to traverse at times.

Saturday/Sunday

More rain is expected over the weekend, albeit a bit more scattered than the previous system. Temperatures are also expected to drop into the 50s after spending most of the week in the mid-60s, according to forecast models.

The threat of lake-effect rain showers will persist through Monday or Tuesday, with temperatures still remaining near their standard autumnal levels.