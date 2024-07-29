Timeline of steamy temperatures, threats of severe weather in Chicago area

The Chicago area is set for another full blast of summery weather in coming days, with warm temperatures, rising humidity and threats of severe weather all in the forecast.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area will be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather each of the next three days, though the NBC 5 Storm Team has identified one day in particular as being most likely to produce heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Outside of the stormy weather, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-80s and low-90s for most of the work week, with humidity causing elevated heat indices in coming days.

Here’s what you need to know.

Monday Evening

After a stormy morning that brought heavy rain to the Chicago area, another threat of scattered showers and storms will exist late Monday afternoon and into the evening hours.

While widespread severe storms are not expected, any storms that develop could strengthen into strong-to-severe categories, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.

Dewpoints are expected to rise into the upper-60s and low-70s, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the area.

Tuesday Morning

Mostly clear conditions are expected Tuesday morning, and though low temperatures will likely be in the upper-60s and low-70s, temperatures are expected to climb quickly along with the humidity on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Afternoon

A dome of high pressure is going to keep a lot of the showers and storms away from the bulk of the Chicago area in the afternoon hours, but the region is still at a “marginal” risk of severe weather in case there is any breakdown in that dome.

Parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties are actually at a “slight risk” of severe storms, and are more likely to see heavy rain and gusty wind threats in the afternoon hours, according to forecast models.

Highs are expected to approach 90 degrees in some spots on Tuesday, with dew points pushing the heat index even higher.

Wednesday

The biggest threat of severe weather facing the Chicago area this week will come Wednesday, with widespread showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours.

Once again, heat and humidity will be the story of most of the day, with highs in the low-90s and heat indices approaching the upper-90s in most locations.

A marginal risk of severe weather exists, with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and a non-zero tornado risk all in the forecast, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Thursday

There will be more chances of showers and thunderstorms on the final truly warm day of the week, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Following Thursday, temps will cool slightly into the low-to-mid 80s on Friday and into the weekend, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.