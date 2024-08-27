Timeline of severe weather threatening Chicago area amid dangerous heat wave

The Chicago area is dealing with a variety of weather threats this week, with scorching heat, suffocating humidity and severe storms all in the forecast.

Excessive heat warnings remain in place, as do severe thunderstorm watches in parts of the area.

Here’s how things will unfold.

Tuesday Afternoon

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, with dew points rising to nearly 80 degrees and heat indices exceeding 110 degrees in some locations, according to National Weather Service officials.

While that scorching heat continues, a severe weather threat will also emerge, with McHenry and Lake counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The main threats of any storms that develop will be damaging winds, which could reach 60 miles per hour, and large hail, which could be up to quarter-size, according to forecast models.

There is also a threat of heavy rain causing localized flooding, especially in drought-hit areas.

The entire Chicago area is at a “slight risk” of severe weather, the second of five levels on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Finally, an air quality alert remains in effect, with the air being “unhealthy for some,” according to officials. Elevated ozone levels are being reported across the region thanks to pollutants from air conditioning units and vehicles.

Tuesday Night

More showers and thunderstorms could develop during the late evening hours or even into Wednesday morning, but the main threat appears to exist south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

Any storms that do develop could be strong-to-severe, with gusty winds and large hail both possible, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wednesday

A “marginal” severe weather risk will still remain in place in Kankakee County, as well as across northern Indiana, with scattered thunderstorms possible elsewhere.

While temperatures will begin to drop, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, it will continue to be very muggy, pushing heat indices back into the 90s across the region.

Thursday

More showers and storms are possible, but will be more scattered in nature as temperatures continue to decrease from their early-week highs. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s on Thursday.

Labor Day Weekend

One more chance of scattered showers and storms will exist Friday, but high temperatures will continue their slow descent, dropping into the low-80s by Sunday and even into the 70s by Monday, according to forecast models.

What’s more, dry conditions will prevail over the weekend, making for a pleasant holiday weekend for Chicago-area residents.