Timeline: Multiple Waves of Showers, Storms Possible as Severe Weather Threat Looms

The Chicago area has had to deal with several days of potential severe weather, and as two different fronts move through the region Sunday, the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms firing up, bringing with them the chance for large hail and isolated tornadoes, remains in place.

Here is what we know so far about the potential for severe weather in the area:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sunday Afternoon: Wave 1

A warm front moving its way into the Chicago area is going to cause temperatures to rise into the mid-to-upper 80s, and will also push dewpoints upward, creating hot and muggy conditions during the afternoon.

That front could also trigger strong-to-severe thunderstorms, although extensive cloud cover could prevent those storms from firing to their full might, according to the National Weather Service and the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Any storms that do pop up will carry with them the possibility of large hail, wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, and the chance of spawning isolated tornadoes, according to forecast models.

Sunday Evening/Night: Wave 2

A second wave of storms could potentially develop as a cold front begins to work its way into the area, with forecast models suggesting another possibility of severe weather.

The exact timing of the front’s arrival is still unknown, but it could arrive any time after 9 p.m., according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As is the case with the first wave, the second wave of showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours, localized flooding, large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Monday and Beyond:

After the second front moves through the area, a cooldown awaits cities throughout the Chicago region. While highs could approach 90 degrees on Sunday, highs on Monday will likely climb only into the low-to-mid 70s, below their seasonal averages for the latter part of June.

Those cooler temperatures will likely stick around Tuesday as well, with highs climbing back into the 80s by Wednesday. Even warmer temps, along with another chance of thunderstorms, could pop into the forecast by Thursday.