Timeline: Here's How Warm It Will Get in Chicago This Weekend and When

The Chicago area got its real first taste of the winter season earlier this week, with frigid wind chills as cold as the low-20s in some communities. Bu there's some good news - the conditions are poised to change drastically this weekend before the chilly weather settles in for good.

The region saw a preview of the enjoyable weekend weather Friday, as temperatures rose to the 70s. Come Saturday afternoon, it'll likely feel even more like summer, with the possibility of temperatures in the low 80s.

Here’s a break down of when to expect the warmer weather this weekend and when you'll need to bundle up next:

Friday Afternoon and Evening –

Chicago saw beautiful weather to end the work week Friday afternoon, with sunny skies temperatures in the lower 70s. Despite the pleasant skies, breezy southwest winds were expected to continue through the evening and return tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday Morning –

The temperature swing isn’t expected to be quite so extreme overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, with lows dropping into the low-50s.

Saturday Afternoon –

Things may feel somewhat summerlike, with high temperatures reaching the high 70s to low 80s. Some areas could possibly see temperatures of up to 82 degrees.

Sunday Morning –

Lows will be even warmer than the previous day, dropping into the mid-to-upper 50s across the area.

Sunday Afternoon –

One more day of pleasant, dry and warm weather is on tap for Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s across the area.

Monday –

Highs will still likely be in the 70s by Monday, but the chance of rain reenters the forecast, and will stick around for several days.

Tuesday –

It'll likely be a rainy day - with daytime temperatures in the 60s before falling to the mid-to-high 50s in the overnight hours.