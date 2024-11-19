Timeline: ‘Bursts of snow,' accumulations possible in Chicago area

It’s been nearly eight months since Chicago has recorded accumulating snow, but that could soon change thanks to a low-pressure system sweeping into the region.

According to forecast models, that snow could occur in two separate waves, beginning late Wednesday evening.

Here’s a beat-by-beat look at how the wintry weather could impact the Chicago area.

Tuesday Afternoon

After morning showers and drizzle, some decreasing clouds are possible, but the winds will continue to be on the blustery side, with some gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour.

Temps will be in the upper-50s or low-60s in the noon hour, but are expected to slowly decrease through the afternoon and into the evening, according to forecast models.

Tuesday Evening

Winds will continue to ease in the evening and into the overnight hours, with clear skies expected and no rain in the forecast.

Temperatures could drop into the upper-40s or low-50s by midnight, and are expected to continue dipping into Wednesday morning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Wednesday Morning

After low temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s, clouds will start to build back in by daybreak in the Chicago area, according to forecast models.

More importantly, some precipitation is expected to work its way into the forecast, falling in the form of rain because of the above-freezing temperatures.

Wednesday afternoon

Rain is expected to clear out temporarily, with temperatures in the mid-40s across the area under cloudy skies.

Wednesday evening

As the evening progresses, it is expected that precipitation will start to form again, and with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 30s in the evening, it is expected that scattered snow showers will develop in the late evening hours.

Accumulation isn’t expected, but if snow does indeed fall during this time period, it would mark the first time since April 4 that the Chicago area has recorded snowfall.

Thursday morning

The main event for the coming snowfall will occur Thursday morning, as forecast models indicate a possibility of “bursts of heavy snow” at times, falling in 15-to-30 minute intervals across the area.

With temperatures on the cool side away from the lake, likely in the low-to-mid 30s, accumulation could occur on grassy surfaces, and if it does, it would mark the first time since March 22 that the city of Chicago has recorded accumulating snow.

Thursday afternoon

Snow will eventually come to an end as temperatures increase into the low-40s, transitioning any remaining frozen precipitation into rain, according to forecast models.

That rain is expected to stick around until the early evening hours before it begins to clear out of parts of Illinois.

Friday

Some showers may stick around northwest Indiana, but for the most part the Chicago area will be dry, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

In fact, that will be the prevailing weather pattern for several days, with highs around their seasonal averages under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, according to forecast models.