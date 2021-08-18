Thunderstorms With Heavy Rain, Lightning Spotted Over Chicago Area

A thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning was spotted over the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, moving northwest.

The NBC 5 Storm team also spotted downpours south of Chicago and over northwest Indiana, though showers could appear closer to the city.

#Chicago radar update (3:30 pm):



*Strong t'storm with frequent lightning and heavy downpours over southern Cook Co., including Tinley Park, Chicago Heights, Matteson.



The National Weather Service and Storm Team warned that a "strong thunderstorm" will impact portions of south central Cook County through 4 p.m., including Tinley Park, Chicago Heights and Matteson.

Rain totals for Wednesday afternoon will likely reach 1 to 2 inches, with most areas receiving no precipitation, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, the downpours will become more numerous. Overnight, skies should remain mainly clear and partly cloudy.

Humid conditions from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred continued Wednesday, as well as slightly warmer-than-average temperatures.

It is unlikely that severe weather will occur Wednesday, but the chance could return to the forecast later this week, as temperatures are expected to push closer to 90 as humidity levels remain elevated.

Both Thursday and Friday will likely see that chance for strong thunderstorms, with relief potentially coming over the weekend, according to extended forecast models.