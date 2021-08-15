Thunderstorms, More Humidity Could Be on the Horizon For Chicago This Week

After a sunny weekend with low humidity, the heat and moisture could return this week, along with a chance for thunderstorms.

Monday should kick off the work week mimicking Sunday's weather, which saw temperatures in the low to mid-80s and sunny skies, as well as less humidity.

Some moisture could come into Chicago Tuesday, as the areas sees remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. That will present the possibility of some showers and perhaps an occasional thunderstorm, as humidity begins to climb.

Wednesday will likely remain dry, with a chance for an occasional thunderstorm, but highs will be increasing into the mid-to-upper 80s, with more humid conditions expected as the week moves along.

A new storm system is expected to approach the area Thursday and into Friday, with high temperatures still in the mid-to-upper 80s before cooling off for next weekend.