Thunderstorms, massive temperature swing coming to Chicago area this week

The Chicago area is about to see some topsy-turvy weather in coming days, with thunderstorms and warm temperatures Thursday and then a dramatic cool down in the days to come.

First up to bat for the area will be a taste of summery weather Thursday, with temperatures soaring into the upper-80s and humidity rising, with dew points exceeding 60 degrees in most of the area, according to forecast models.

A cold front will start to push its way toward the area on Thursday evening, but things will quickly turn rainy, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front.

While the Storm Prediction Center is only calling for thunderstorms, there is a possibility that strong-to-severe storms could develop in connection with the system before it passes out of the area early Friday morning.

The expected cooldown will begin as that front pushes through, with Friday’s high temperature likely occurring just after midnight as temperatures drop, according to forecast models.

Daytime temperatures Friday will likely settle in the 60s, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight and into Saturday.

Another thing to keep an eye on Friday and into Saturday could be the development of lake-effect rain showers. With extremely cold air aloft and warm lake waters, rain could fall across parts of northwest Indiana or close to the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois, paving the way for occasional showers in those areas.

Those lake-effect showers could persist into Saturday, as could high waves on Lake Michigan churned up by winds howling out of the north, according to forecast models.

High temperatures on Saturday will feel almost fall-like, rising only into the mid-60s across the area.

Just as quickly as the cool temperatures arrived, things are expected to swing the other direction beginning on Sunday, with readings rising into the low-70s and then back into the 80s for most of the work week.

Rain is not expected during the week, leading to a pleasant weather pattern that is expected to persist for days.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.