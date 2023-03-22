Thunderstorms, ‘Large Hail' Possible in Parts of Chicago Area Wednesday

A stormy forecast could mean lightning, heavy rain and possibly even large hail for parts of the Chicago area Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, which predicts some of the storms could be strong, with heavy rain and hail also possible.

The first round of storms is slated to move in between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., though a second round could begin overnight between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest threat for hail will likely stay in areas south of Chicago and parts of northwest Indiana, the NWS predicted.

The latest SPC forecast has parts of northern and central Illinois, as well as northwest Indiana, at a “marginal” risk of severe weather. While that is the lowest of the five categories determining the likelihood of severe weather in an area, officials say that strong-to-severe storms could fire as a system moves through the region.

Thunderstorms are possible later today through Thursday morning. Lightning, soaking downpours and isolated large hail is possible. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/pfhCtSsPYM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 22, 2023

NBC 5 Storm Team modeling suggests that the overnight storms into Thursday morning could be much more widespread, with some severe storms potentially forming as the bulk of the moisture swings through the area.

Overnight temperatures will continue to rise, with some areas south of Interstate 80 possibly seeing readings in the low-60s as the system hits its peak.

Those storms could even impact the Thursday morning commute before clearing out of the area, leaving falling temperatures and cloudy skies in their wake.

Once that rain clears out of the area, temperatures will begin to drop, with lows expected to plunge back into the 30s Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A chance of showers will remain in the forecast for Friday, with the possibility of some mixed-in snow in locations where the temperatures will hover around freezing in the evening hours.

Saturday should be mostly dry, with high temperatures back around their seasonal levels in the mid-to-upper 40s.