Thunderstorms, 60 MPH Winds Expected As Chicago Area Sees ‘Enhanced' Risk of Severe Weather

While early Monday morning weather in the Chicago area may start out quiet, it's not expected to stay that way as showers and storms from the northwest are expected to hit the region twice.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the first showers are predicted to occur in the morning hours between 7-9 a.m. However, a more robust cell is expected later in the day, beginning around 2 p.m. and lasting into the evening, moving out of the area around 6 p.m.

Both of those rounds of rain put the Chicago area at an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather, with the biggest threats being frequent lightening, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-size hail and heavy rain which could possibly lead localized flooding.

And while the risk for a tornado remains low, it can't be ruled out, NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Sunday, only a 'marginal' risk was predicted, the lowest level of five severe weather levels. But overnight, that risk was upgraded to 'enhanced' -- level three out of five.

While Monday's temperatures accompanying the storm will remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper-80s, a much quieter pattern of weather is expected to take hold as the week goes on.

Dry, sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s are expected not just through the remainder of the work week, but into the Labor Day holiday weekend as well.

