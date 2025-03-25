Thunderstorm chances, warmer temperatures in Chicago forecast this week

The Chicago area could see a few chances of showers and thunderstorms in coming days, but a rapid warming trend is also in the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a chance of showers and thunderstorms that had existed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning appears to be heading to the south of the region, paving the way for partly-to-mostly sunny skies for most of the day Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 50s, right around their seasonal averages for late March, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will slowly start to build into the area in the late afternoon and early evening, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms reentering the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Those thunderstorms could stick around after daybreak on Thursday, but as the White Sox prepare for their home opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, scattered showers could persist for most of the day.

High temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 50s across the area, with some patches of sunshine expected on the first day of baseball season.

Friday morning could once again see some showers and isolated storms, but the biggest change will come thanks to the wind, which will shift out of the south and usher in significantly warmer air into the Chicago area.

High temperatures Friday could rise into the low-to-mid 70s, and things will stay plenty warm on Saturday as well, with readings in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Late Saturday, another chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms will emerge in the forecast, with temperatures beginning to drop considerably during the day on Sunday. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s, but it’ll be a few days before such readings come back.

In fact, things could get so chilly on Monday morning that there could be a few isolated snow showers in the area, with low temperatures dipping just below the freezing mark.

Highs Monday will only rise into the low-to-mid 40s, with those readings slowly increasing throughout the week, according to forecast models.

