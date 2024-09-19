Threat of storms, cooler temperatures both entering Chicago's forecast

After several days of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, some cooler temperatures are coming to the Chicago area, along with multiple chances of rain.

That rain will be welcome in most parts of the area, as the U.S. Drought Monitor says that the Chicago area is at a “moderate drought” stage after several weeks of very little rainfall.

While the area won’t exactly be inundated with rain in all likelihood, several chances of showers and storms exist in the forecast, beginning with a decaying cold front that is pushing toward the area on Thursday afternoon.

The rain associated with that front likely won’t arrive until Friday morning, but it could bring showers and even an embedded storm or two before daybreak, according to forecast models.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the area, especially those south of Interstate 80 and east of Interstate 57, at a “marginal” risk of severe storms Friday, with gusty winds and half of an inch or more in diameter possible with any storms that develop.

As that cold front pushes through, temperatures will start to drop, with highs only expected to reach the 70s on Sunday and then into the new work week.

Multiple chances of rain will also enter the forecast, with scattered showers and storms periodically impacting the region in coming days.

Stay tuned to the NBC Chicago Storm Team for all the latest forecasts and information.