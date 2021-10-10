Threat of Severe Weather, Isolated Tornadoes Looms for Chicago Area Monday

The Chicago area could face the threat of severe weather on Monday, with damaging hail and isolated tornadoes possible across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

On Sunday evening, isolated thunderstorms could potentially develop in northwestern and north-central Illinois. Those storms are not expected to be severe, however. An unseasonably-warm low temperature of 70 degrees is expected overnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After high temperatures climb into the upper-70s and low-80s Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire state of Illinois is currently forecasted to have a “slight risk” of severe weather on Monday, which is higher than the “marginal” risk on the SPC’s scale.

Northwest Indiana is also under a “slight risk” of severe weather, as is southeastern Wisconsin.

Strong storms could develop in those areas in the early afternoon hours, but the main event will come later in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, more storms, some of which could be severe, are expected to move across the Chicago area toward the northeast. The storms could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to officials.

Strong wind gusts out of the south, occasionally in excess of 40-to-45 miles per hour, are also possible in the area as the front moves through.

Cooler temperatures and dry conditions are expected to reign in the area after the storms move through, with highs reaching the low-70s on Tuesday. By next weekend, temperatures could drop into the low-60s, with lows getting into the 40s during the overnight hours.