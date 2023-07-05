Following a weekend of flooded expressways and record-setting rain, strong to severe storms with hot and sticky temperatures are set to move into the Chicago area Wednesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, just in time for what's expected to be a busy afternoon commute as many return home from the Fourth of July holiday.

Forecast models show Wednesday morning will start out muggy and dry, with some sunshine. However, clouds and a cold front drifting in from the west are expected to move in after 3 p.m., putting the entire Chicago area at a "slight" risk of severe thunderstorms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, "slight" clocks in at level two on a five-level scale that ranges from "marginal" to "high."

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to hit the between 3 and 10 p.m. Quarter-sized hail, damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour, frequent lightning and localized heavy rainfall are all possible, the NWS says.

Additionally, warm and humid conditions ahead of the storms are expected, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, with afternoon heat indices reaching into the mid 90s in some spots, the NWS says.

Also on Wednesday, an Air Quality Alert for the Chicago is in effect through midnight. "Ozone and particulate level are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups," a tweet from the NWS said. "Limit prolonged outdoor activity if you have a chronic respiratory issue."

The chance for storms continues into Thursday morning, particularly for areas east of the I-55 corridor in Illinois and northwest Indiana, with conditions clearing in the afternoon. However, rain and storm chances return again Saturday and Sunday, forecast models show.

Temperatures Thursday and into the weekend are expected to lower as a cold front moves through, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.