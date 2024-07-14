Thousands without power, Joliet suffers ‘significant damage' from Sunday storms

Clean-up efforts have begun after powerful thunderstorms rocked portions of the Chicago area Sunday morning, leaving thousands without power and “significant” damage in parts of Joliet, including a popular music venue.

According to ComEd, more than 12,000 customers were left without power on Sunday morning following the storms, which brought wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and heavy rains to the region.

Flooding was also reported in several suburban counties, with heavy rains coming mere hours after earlier storms had dumped several inches of precipitation on the region.

Joliet officials issued a statement Sunday morning confirming that central and eastern portions of the city had sustained “significant damage” from the storms, leaving many residents without power.

The Forge music venue also suffered damage, which will close its main entrance on Cass Avenue, according to officials. The building will remain open, with an alternate entrance being used while assessments on the damage continue.

“Several roadways are closed or blocked due to fallen trees and debris,” officials said. “Citizens are urged to avoid travel if possible to allow for emergency responders to begin clean-up.”

Officials

ACTIVE INCIDENT - JULY 14, 2024 9:15 AM



Large portions of the east and central areas of Joliet have sustained significant damage from this morning's storm and many areas are without power. Several roadways are closed/blocked due to fallen trees and debris. pic.twitter.com/7EdCj8aPNf — Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) July 14, 2024

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for central Will County during the worst of the storms, with strong wind gusts and frequent lightning strikes reported during that time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More storms could potentially form as Sunday moves along, with hot and humid conditions expected to fuel those storms. Gusty winds will once again be the main threat, with heavy rain and some hail also possible, according to the National Weather Service.