Thousands Without Power in Chicago Area as Heavy Winds Continue to Intensify

As wind gusts continue to intensify in the Chicago area, thousands of ComEd customers are without power late Wednesday night.

According to the latest figures from the utility, there are 28,951 customers without power as of 10:50 p.m., with most of those outages occurring in Cook County.

Officials say that 15,556 customers are without power in that county alone, although that number represents less than 5% of the company’s total customers in the area.

Another 3,045 customers are without power in DuPage County, while 4,543 are without power in Lake County, according to the utility.

Here are the latest figures from around the area:

Cook County – 15,556

DuPage County – 3,045

Lake County – 4,543

McHenry County – 1,438

Will County – 1,579

The outages come as strong wind gusts, sometimes in excess of 60 miles per hour, pound the Chicago area Wednesday night. A high wind warning is set to remain in effect for all of northern and central Illinois until 9 a.m. Thursday, with the strongest gusts expected to come as a squall line of thunderstorms makes it way through the area just before midnight.

We will continue to update power outage numbers through midnight. After that time the latest up-to-date figures can be found on the ComEd website.