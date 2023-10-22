This weekend marks milestone in march toward winter in Chicago area

The Chicago area just keeps checking off milestones in the march toward winter, and we saw another one this weekend.

Saturday marked the final time in 2023 that sunset will fall after 6 p.m., and it will be quite a while before we see that happen again.

In fact, sunset won’t fall after 6 p.m. again until daylight saving time resumes on March 10. Fortunately, the next 7 p.m. sunset will come soon after on March 17, according to NWS.

Days will continue to get shorter in the weeks ahead, with sunset scheduled for 4:40 p.m. when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 5.

The earliest sunset of the year will take place in early December, when the sun will dip below the horizon at approximately 4:19 p.m. While the sun will slowly begin to set later after that date, the area will still see less daylight through Dec. 21, when the sun will remain in the sky for less than nine hours and eight minutes on the winter solstice.

Our next sunset after 5 p.m. will finally occur on Jan. 28 of next year, according to officials.