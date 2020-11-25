Thanksgiving Forecast: What to Expect in the Chicago Area

Thanksgiving week got off to a rough start in the Chicago area with both snow and rain sweeping through, but it appears the holiday itself will likely be dry and mild.

The metro area is set to see partly cloudy, dry and mild conditions, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday.

According to an analysis of weather data from the last 10 Thanksgivings, this year's conditions appear average.

Over the last several years, only one Thanksgiving has seen snow. And that year, 2014, saw just trace amounts. There has been no measurable snowfall reported on any Thanksgiving in the last decade.

And temperatures aren't setting any records either.

The warmest Thanksgiving since 2011 was recorded on Nov. 22, 2012, when the area saw a high of 63 degrees. The coldest, which took place in 2014 alongside the trace amounts of snow, saw a low of 15 degrees.

On Nov. 26, 2015, the area saw its wettest Thanksgiving of the last 10 years with .42" of rain. According to data, five of the past 10 Thanksgivings have had rain, however.

Expect partly sunny and mild conditions to stick around through the weekend, with highs staying in the 40s and 50s for several days. There is, however, a chance for showers on Sunday.