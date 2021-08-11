Tens of Thousands of ComEd Customers Still Without Power as More Severe Weather Looms

As the Chicago area faces the possibility of another severe weather outbreak, tens of thousands of ComEd customers remain without power Wednesday afternoon, with some perhaps not getting their electricity back until Friday.

According to the ComEd outage website, 68,282 customers remain without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

While that number is down significantly from the height of severe storms that slammed into the area Tuesday, which left nearly 200,000 customers without electricity, some communities are still coping with power outages.

In LaSalle County, nearly 20% of the county’s customers are without power, with 4,278 impacted Wednesday afternoon.

In McHenry County, 10.6% of the county’s customers are without power, with 14,059 customers impacted by outages.

Here are the latest figures from the utility as of 4 p.m.:

Cook County: 12,430

DuPage County: 4,136

Kane County: 5,568

Kendall County: 1,897

Lake County: 15,458

LaSalle County: 4,278

Lee County: 6,137

McHenry County: 14,059

Winnebago: 1,649

In an alert on the company’s website, crews are working to restore outages across the area, with the utility expecting that at least 80% of outages will be resolved by Wednesday evening. Some outages may linger however, with the utility saying that full restoration may not occur until Friday afternoon.

Efforts to address the outages could run into problems Wednesday, as more severe weather is possible in the early evening hours. Those storms could potentially bring gusty winds and hail to the region, potentially impacting even more customers.

More severe weather is possible during the day Thursday, but the region should see a reprieve by Friday, with much cooler temperatures and calmer conditions.