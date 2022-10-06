Temperatures to Drop Significantly Heading Into Friday For Coolest Air of Season

After a few days of warm temperatures in the middle of this week for the Chicago area, the coolest air of the season is on its way and will certainly be felt by Friday morning.

Following a wet, windy and cooler Thursday evening, temperatures are expected to continue to drop through the overnight hours, with Friday's forecasted high of 53 degrees being reached right at midnight.

After temperatures hovered in the 70s for much of the day Thursday, the aftermath of the rain and colder air moving in during the evening hours will see much of the area with temperatures in the mid 50s by 10 p.m.

Wind chills are anticipated to hover around freezing temperatures in the early morning hours on Friday, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s for much of the Chicago area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Conditions are not expected to warm up at all on Friday, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s for much of the afternoon before dropping down to the mid 30s.

Friday's forecasted low is currently 36 degrees, leaving open the possibility of the season's first frost or freeze of the season in some Chicago suburbs.

After a frosty Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to improve leading up to the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, with forecasted highs in the mid 60s for Sunday.

The extended outlook forecasts a warmup by the start of next week, with temperatures once again creeping back into the low 70s before dropping to the mid to high 50s following some potential rain next Wednesday.