Temperatures Set to Plummet After Unseasonably Warm Day in Chicago Area

Get out and enjoy the warm weather while it lasts Thursday because it won't last long and the warm temperatures aren't expected to return again anytime soon.

With highs soaring to near-record levels Thursday, many in the Chicago area will witness the last burst of warmth before things to start to fee much, much colder - and bring with them the chance for snow.

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, the low-to-mid-70s Thursday will quickly transition to a high below 50 degrees Friday - and even that won't last long.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to continue falling into the 30s.

That's because on the heels of the warm front is a bitter cold front that will keep colder temperatures in the air for the foreseeable future.

Mother Nature's version of "The Last Dance".



70s today, but it won't feel this warm tomorrow. Or next week. Or next month. Enjoy it TODAY!@nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/X7pdkdSRAh — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) November 10, 2022

Showers are expected to develop late Thursday as temperatures drop, which could mean that some parts of the Chicago area, particularly those in far northern and western locations, could see some snowflakes mixed in with the moisture.

A greater chance for snow, however, will come Saturday with some potential lake-effect flurries, primarily across northwest Indiana. But there's also a chance flurries could be seen area-wide, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Highs Saturday will sit in the 30s, where they are expected to stay for the start of next week.

The first freeze of the season is likely to take place Saturday as well. That would make this year one of the latest first freezes for Chicago in the last 60 years.