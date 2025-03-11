Temperature roller coaster coming for Chicago area this week

Chicago got a wonderful taste of spring on Monday, but rapid changes in temperature are coming for the remainder of the week, with fluctuating highs and gusty conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago’s high temperature will occur at midnight Tuesday, then readings are expected to drop during the day as winds shift off of Lake Michigan.

Cooler readings will occur near the lake, but areawide things will cool significantly from Monday, with daytime temperatures dropping back into the 40s across the area.

Overnight temperatures Tuesday and into Wednesday could be below freezing, but readings will rebound on Wednesday, with highs in the 50s or even the low-60s in some locations around the Chicago area.

Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the low-60s in Chicago and even warmer in the suburbs, with some areas south of Interstate 80 potentially rising into the mid-to-upper 60s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with Chicago seeing readings in the 70s and other areas hitting the mid-to-upper 70s during the day.

The big note for Friday is that the area can expect to see a front rolling through the region, which could bring showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. Winds will also pick up significantly out of the west, with sustained winds of 25-to-30 miles per hour and higher wind gusts during the afternoon and evening.

That rain could continue into Saturday, with temperatures falling again from the 60s on Saturday into the upper-30s and low-40s on Sunday, according to long-range forecast models.

Temperatures will start to warm on Monday, Sunday will see temps only in the upper-30s and low-40s, but temperatures will rebound back into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday before another front arrives, bringing with it another chance of rain.

