Sunshine to persist this weekend despite cool temperatures

You'll likely encounter sunny skies while out and about this weekend, but will almost certainly want to bundle up.

A string of sunshine will continue through Sunday and even possibly into early next week, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. As of Friday afternoon, temperatures sat in the low to mid 40s, with wind speeds in the mid 20s in some areas and wind chill temperatures as low as the high 30s.

Chicagoans will encounter much of the same this weekend, though Sunday will be warmer - if you're planning to spend an extended period of time outdoors. Chicagoans will wake up to plenty of sunshine early Saturday and temperatures in the high 40s. A mix of clouds and sunny skies will be visible from time to time throughout the day.

Come Sunday, winds will shift from the south, marking the start of a warming trend.

High temperatures in the mid 50s are expected throughout the daytime hours, along with mostly sunny skies, according to meteorologists.

After that, get ready for even more of a warmup in the coming days. High temperatures will hover below the 60s on Monday and Tuesday before climbing even higher.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the low 60s, though sunshine could give way to rain on Thursday.

A few showers are possible then, along with on Friday, which will see highs fall into the mid 50s.