Sunshine, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday, but Big Changes Loom in the Coming Week

The gusty winds that battered the Chicago area on Saturday will continue to subside on Sunday, but as skies clear and as temperatures warm, residents would be well-advised to enjoy the pleasant conditions as the region heads into a topsy-turvy weather week.

Sunday will kick things off with cloudy skies in the morning, but those clouds are expected to move out of the area, leading to a sunny afternoon according to forecast models. The winds, which were so fierce on Saturday that they damaged buildings and knocked over semi-trucks on area highways, will continue to calm as the day moves along.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 60s across the area, giving residents a taste of pleasant weather after Saturday’s wild ride.

Late Sunday and into Monday morning, the breeze will shift, blowing out of the north and cooling things off a bit overnight, with lows expected to dip into the mid-30s in areas away from Lake Michigan. Those winds will also keep high temperatures a bit cooler than they have been, with the mercury hovering in the mid-50s under mostly-clear skies on Monday.

The winds will shift again heading into Wednesday, blowing out of the south and delivering warmer temperatures for a few days. Highs are expected to reach into the upper-60s and perhaps crack 70 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday, but the other shoe is expected to drop late Thursday and into Friday as a cold front sweeps toward the area.

While that front will bring with it some rain, the big story will be the cold air mass lurking behind it. Highs Friday are expected to top out in the mid-40s, but by Saturday Chicago-area residents could be looking at high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s, with lows dipping into the 20s away from Lake Michigan.

