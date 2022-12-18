Sunshine Finally Makes Brief Return Sunday Amid Chilly Conditions in Chicago Area

It’s going to be a chilly day across the Chicago area Sunday, but the big news of the day will be the sunshine, as clouds are expected to finally break and to brighten up the conclusion of the final weekend before Christmas.

According to forecast models, the clouds are expected to begin clearing across much of the area during the early morning hours, and by noon most of the region should be seeing sunshine for the first time in more than a week.

The temperatures won’t show a similar rebound however, with wind chills struggling to reach 10 degrees in much of the area as high temperatures settle into the mid-20s, according to forecast models.

Areas closer to Lake Michigan could see slightly warmer conditions, but the far western suburbs will likely see wind chills in the single digits.

The return of the sun will likely be short-lived, as clouds are expected to return to the area Monday ahead of a weather disturbance that could bring more flurries in the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

Highs will slowly climb back into the 30s Tuesday, but a much-more significant system could be on its way for a late-week arrival, with the possibility of accumulating snow arriving by Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The track of that system remains unclear, but after it moves past the Midwest, a batch of frigid Arctic air seems as though it will settle over the region, dropping highs into the teens and sending low temperatures plunging to, or even below, zero by Friday.

As the forecast evolves, stay tuned to the NBC 5 News, and download the NBC Chicago app for all the latest on the weather.