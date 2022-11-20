Sunny, Windy Conditions Expected Sunday as Warming Trend Begins

While things will remain chilly and brisk on Sunday, the sun will finally return to the Chicago area as a warming trend begins.

Several days of frigid temperatures won’t exactly come to an end on Sunday, with highs expected to reach the low-30s across much of the area, but those highs will still be warmer than the readings in the previous two days that only rose into the 20s.

Unfortunately for residents, the slightly-warmer temperatures won’t make a huge difference in terms of what the weather will feel like, as gusty winds will intensify as the day moves along. That means that despite air temperatures in the 30s, wind chills will remain in the teens across much of the area.

Monday morning will see similar conditions, with slightly-warmer temperatures and breezy conditions, but those winds will slowly subside as the day moves along. That will be coupled with warmer temperatures, with highs expected to settle in the low-to-mid 40s, according to forecast models.

In fact, high temperatures will continue to increase as the week moves along, with readings expected to hit the low-to-mid 50s by Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day will see slightly cooler temperatures, and a chance of rain will enter the forecast, although showers will be fairly widely scattered if forecast models hold.

Highs will settle back into the 40s following the holiday, with a chance of a rain-snow mix on Friday looming as the only real precipitation threat facing Thanksgiving travelers.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 News for all the latest forecasts, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time data on radars, conditions and more.