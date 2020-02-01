Sunny Sunday: Bright Skies Returning After Several Cloudy Days

Come Sunday, the Chicago area will say hello to sunshine for the first time in quite a while.

Sunny skies are expected to return in the daytime hours along with potentially record-breaking warmth.

High temperatures bounce into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday with even warmer conditions possible. The record high for the day, set in 1992, sits at 51 degrees, the lowest record high for the month.

While January 2020 will go down as the warmest January Chicago has had in the past eight years, it may not have seemed so, because of the clouds. Chicago only had two sunny days - with 70% or more sunshine - all month long.

While sunny skies likely aren't coming until Sunday, there's some good news on tap before then.

Due to a weak front, Chicagoans could see some clearing Saturday evening.