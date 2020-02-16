Sunny Skies, Seasonal Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are on tap for the Chicago area Sunday, giving the region some much needed calm after a snowy and frigid conclusion to the week.

The forecast for Sunday calls for mostly-to-partly sunny skies, with temperatures right around their seasonal average in the mid-30s. After early morning fog burns off in the southern suburbs, no precipitation will be in the forecast, paving the way for a dry afternoon throughout the region.

Clouds will slowly begin to build in Sunday night and into Monday morning, and that’s when the weather will begin to change once again. A light wintry mix will be possible in the late morning hours Monday, and it is expected to transition to all rain during the day Monday.

Temperatures will climb into the high-30s and low-40s as the rain falls, but once that precipitation ends, temperatures will begin to drop Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs are expected to reach into the mid-20s, with single-digit lows possible into the overnight hours Wednesday.

Fortunately the cooldown will be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to climb steadily and potentially reach the mid-40s by next weekend.