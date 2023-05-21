Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Continue in Chicago Area

After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures will quickly soar again on Sunday, providing for pleasant conditions for outdoor activities across the Chicago area.

According to forecast models, temperatures will start on the cool side in the 40s and 50s areawide but will warm quickly into the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Conditions will be cooler along Lake Michigan, a pattern that will continue through most of the upcoming week.

Monday should see similar temperatures, but with a few more clouds starting to push through the area. Some locations could jump above 80 degrees, but most areas will remain in the upper-70s under plenty of sunshine.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After a warmer day Tuesday, with highs in the low-80s, things will cool off a bit heading into Wednesday. Forecast models show a cold front descending through the area from the north, which will shift winds and drop temperatures in its wake.

While no rain is expected with the front, highs will dip into the low-70s on Wednesday and then into the upper-60s by Thursday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That temperature drop will be short-lived however, with highs racing back into the 70s by Friday and then potentially back into the 80s for the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecasts, now in the NBC Chicago app and on the station’s 24/7 Streaming News service.