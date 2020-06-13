Sunny Skies, Cooler Temperatures to Ring in Weekend Saturday

Saturday is set to be an unseasonably cool day after a cold front moved through the area to end the work week.

Early morning clouds, along with a few isolated showers, are expected to taper off, paving the way for a mostly sunny, but breezy, afternoon.

Throughout the Chicago area, temperatures will be on the cool side, with highs only reaching the low-60s along Lake Michigan and climbing into the upper-60s and low-70s elsewhere, according to forecast models.

Saturday marks the start of a dry spell in the area, with rain out of the forecast for the next four-to-five days. Sunday will also be on the cool side, with temperatures warming slightly into the low-to-mid 70s through most of the region.

Temperatures are expected to climb back to more summer-like levels beginning Monday, with the mercury soaring right back into the mid-to-upper 80s by Tuesday, according to recent forecast models.