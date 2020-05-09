Sunny Skies, Chilly Temperatures in Forecast for Saturday

Conditions will remain sunny, but chilly in the Chicago area Saturday, as temperatures will remain well below average for this time of year.

According to forecast models, residents in the area will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Mother’s Day will be even chillier, with temperatures in the low-50s. Scattered showers are possible, and some forecast models are indicating that a stray snowflake or two could even fall on the holiday.

Things will remain chilly for the beginning of the work week, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s, but by midweek temperatures are expected to begin to warm into the 60s on Wednesday and potentially into the 70s on Thursday.