Sunny Skies and Warmer Temps Expected Sunday, With Snow Possible Later in Week

The Chicago area will be treated to another sunny and pleasant day to wrap up the weekend, but another storm system could potentially be in the offing for a midweek arrival.

According to forecast models, clouds will clear out of the area in the early morning, making for a mostly sunny day with temperatures well above average, rising into the upper-40s and low-50s across the region.

Brisk winds that impacted the area on Saturday will continue to gust to around 20 miles per hour in the morning hours, but those should back off as the day moves along, making for a pleasant afternoon.

Winds will shift overnight, blowing out of the north, and that will help to drop temperatures a bit heading into Monday, with high temperatures in the low-40s. That is still slightly above their seasonal average, and that trend will continue into Tuesday as well.

Wednesday is where things get a bit more interesting, as a storm system will bring snow into Wisconsin in the morning. The question is how that precipitation will fall in Illinois and northwest Indiana, as the dividing line between rain and snow could potentially drift southward, causing accumulating snow to fall in the Chicago area.

As things stand now, it appears that it will be a mainly-rain event here, but that is subject to change as weather models begin to dial in on the coming system.

That will stick around through Thursday, and by Friday temperatures will drop back into the low-30s, with a bit of a rebound expected Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest updates on the system.