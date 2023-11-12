Sunny, breezy conditions expected for Sunday as dry weather pattern continues

The Chicago area is seeing a run of sunny and dry conditions, and that will continue in earnest for several days.

According to the latest forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team, there will be plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend, but breezy conditions are also expected, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour out of the south throughout the day.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid-50s, but readings will get even warmer in coming days.

Highs on Monday could approach 60 degrees, and winds will also diminish during the day, making for a gorgeous late fall afternoon in the Chicago area.

In fact, that blueprint will be duplicated for several days, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s through at least Thursday under sunny skies.

The next chance of rain won’t enter the forecast until Friday morning when a cold front sweeps down from Canada, dropping temperatures to more normal levels and bringing a bit of precipitation to the area, according to forecast models.