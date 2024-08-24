Sunday is an Air Pollution Action Day in Illinois. Here's what that means

Sunday has been declared an Air Pollution Action Day in several Chicago-area counties, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said, citing elevated ozone levels.

In Illinois, an Air Pollution Action Day is issued when air quality is forecasted to be at or above the Orange or “Unhealthy/Sensitive Groups” category for two or more consecutive days. Similarly, an Air Quality Alert was set to go into effect for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties starting at midnight Saturday through midnight Sunday.

Individuals with pulmonary illnesses and other risk factors such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and individuals who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours per day should reduce exposure outdoors during the alert, according to officials.

Those who worry about being affected should look out for the following symptoms: wheezing, coughing, a fast

heartbeat, fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath. If symptoms worsen, you should call your doctor or 911.

Humidity and heat was set to build in the Chicago area beginning Saturday, causing heat index values to potentially reach 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

People are urged to take the following steps to reduce their contributions to air pollution, especially on action days, according to the state EPA.

Limit Driving – combine errands, walk, or bike if possible.

If driving, avoid idling, consolidate errands, and keep your vehicle and other engines

properly tuned.

properly tuned. Conserve energy to reduce energy demands.

Use environmentally friendly household and cleaning products.

Avoid using gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

Notify colleagues, friends, and family to help protect their health and encourage actions.