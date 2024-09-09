Summery temperatures return to Chicago area, but changes could soon loom

After several days of pleasant temperatures, residents in the Chicago area can expect a blast of late-summer warmth in coming days, though events far to the south could have a big impact later this week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to top out near 80 degrees on Monday, but things will quickly warm up on Tuesday, with readings in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 90 degrees across the area, but there is some uncertainty in the forecast as the weekend approaches.

According to forecast models, the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Francine, which is set to make landfall on the Gulf Coast this week, are expected to push their way up toward the Chicago area. That will mean some rain is possible beginning Friday in areas south of Interstate 80 and that precipitation could persist into the weekend.

The system is expected to weaken as it moves its way up the Mississippi River Valley, and a dome of high pressure could suppress rain even more, but some showers will be possible throughout the weekend.

Regardless of rain, the enhanced cloud cover will help to cool temperatures down, with readings in the 70s possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The tropical system is expected to push to the east by the end of the weekend, but things are expected to remain comfortable, with highs around 80 degrees and dry conditions next week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.