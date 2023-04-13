Summer-Like Weather to End With Chance of Severe Storms, Rapid Cooldown This Weekend

The Chicago area has gotten its first real taste of summer in recent days, and while those balmy temperatures are going to stick around for a few more days, there are some significant changes that could be in the forecast.

According to forecast models, temperatures will continue to be well-above average in the coming days, rising into the 70s and even the 80s through the end of the work week.

Normally, temperatures are just below 60 degrees at this time of the year, according to the National Weather Service, but readings could challenge long-standing records, including on Thursday when highs could approach the record of 82 degrees at Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

Saturday will still be quite warm, but an approaching cold front could potentially have some big impacts on the weather in the days that follow.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area, as well as most of western Indiana, is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Saturday night, with the main threats coming in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts, thanks to strong updrafts ahead of the front.

Once that front rolls through, temperatures are expected to drop quickly, with low temperatures approaching the freezing mark Sunday night and into Monday morning.

According to forecast models, temperatures could be cold enough Monday morning to allow some brief snow showers or mixed precipitation, but no accumulations are expected, as temperatures will warm into the upper-40s and low-50s by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rebound Tuesday and into Wednesday, but another front could cause temperatures to drop again.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecasts, both on our website and on our newscasts.