Summer-Like Temperatures, Thunderstorms Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday

The Chicago area will get one more taste of summer weather on Tuesday, but rain looms in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

According to forecast models, things are going to get very warm indeed for the region on Tuesday, with gusty winds and high temperatures in the mid-80s throughout the area.

Beginning Tuesday night, the threat of rain emerges, and it will stick around for a while. A chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast as a cold front begins to exert its influence on the area Tuesday evening, and things will remain stormy into Wednesday as well.

Wednesday will see a marginal risk of severe weather in areas south of Interstate 80, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Northwest Indiana could see some severe weather as well, with strong thunderstorms still possible in other parts of the region.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to once again climb into the 70s, but that will be the last time the region will see the 70s, at least for a few days. Thursday and Friday will see more chances of scattered showers, with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Saturday currently appears to mark the end of the rainy forecast, with seasonable temperatures expected to kick off the weekend.