Summer Is in the Air: Hot Weekend Expected in Chicago Area

Get ready for a weekend scorcher, Chicago.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s for much of the area this weekend.

While much of the week has been warm, Thursday marks the start of a warming trend that will lift temperature highs into the 90s by Saturday.

Thursday's highs are set to sit in the mid-80s, though it likely won't cool off in the evening as much as previous nights this week.

Temps will likely drop into the 60s for the evening hours, before warming again Friday.

Though the day will likely start off with a few spotty showers possible in some northern counties, most of Friday looks to be sunny with highs reaching into the upper-80s and some spots potentially hitting 90 degrees.

Things stay mostly sunny and breezy through the weekend as highs reach into the low 90s for many.