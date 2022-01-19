Subzero Wind Chills Expected for Chicago Area Overnight

After an extremely mild Tuesday that saw high temperatures in the 40s, the Chicago area likely won’t see those types of temperatures again for a while, as a cold air mass is set to bring more frigid conditions to the region.

After setting a high at midnight Wednesday, the city of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs have seen temps decrease throughout the day, with wind chills dropping into the teens by the early afternoon hours.

Those readings will continue to decline for the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours, with wind chills plunging to between 10 and 15 degrees below zero by daybreak on Thursday, according to forecast models.

The coldest wind chills will likely occur in areas to the north and west of the city of Chicago, especially in areas that are further away from Lake Michigan.

Areas to the south of the city, along with the city itself, will still see some cooler wind chills, with those readings dropping below zero overnight.

Wind chills are expected to remain an issue into Thursday, as winds out of the north will continue to suppress those temperatures. Highs are expected to reach into the teens, but wind chills aren’t expected to get out of the single-digits in the city and suburbs.

Friday will see a measure of relief, as winds will shift out of the south, but high temperatures are still going to remain on the below-average side, only rising into the low-20s in most locations.

In fact, that is going to be the prevailing theme for several days, with temps staying in the 20s in the city and suburbs through at least the beginning of the new work week.

There will be a few chances of snow mixed into the forecast, especially over the weekend as a pair of clipper systems sweep through the Chicago area.