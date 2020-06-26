Stunning Images Capture Rainbows Over Chicago After Evening of Severe Storms

Images show a rainbow and double rainbow that appeared over the Chicago area following an evening of severe weather on June 26.

Paulina Kozan
Double rainbow spotted from the yard of a Chicago suburb (Harwood Heights, IL)
Natalie Terchek
Here’s the rainbow over Lake Michigan/Lake Shore Drive after tonight’s storm. If you look closely, you can see it is a double rainbow.
Marilyn Torres
Kaylee Bannack
Lightning Strike and a Rainbow!
Airish Solis
an orange sky and a sunset rainbow over NW Chicago
Rob Whiting
Rob has been an aircraft mechanic at O’Hare for 40 years, and he captured this double rainbow tonight, June 26.
Caldarone, Antonio
Rainbows in oak park this evening
Amber Bowie
Lighting bolt and rainbow captured over the Loop.
Paul Boecher
6.26.2020 rainbow over downtown
Anita Y. Sanders
This is a rainbow that appeared after the storm
Christie Sack
Double rainbow, Chicago’s far north side looking south towards downtown
Jonathan Parise
A rainbow formed over the skyline as seen from Logan Square
Olivia Lamb
Beautiful Storm to the East with Rainbow and Lightning
Michael Evans
A rainbow with lightning going through it taken in Streeterville looking south.
Pat Trusk
Rainbow in city from south view of Van Buren and Franklin building
sharon
pride rainbow
john kirchberg
rainbow over city
Chicago Weatherstormsrainbows

