Stunning Images Capture Rainbows Over Chicago After Evening of Severe Storms Published 17 mins ago • Updated 12 mins ago Images show a rainbow and double rainbow that appeared over the Chicago area following an evening of severe weather on June 26. 18 photos 1/18 Paulina Kozan Double rainbow spotted from the yard of a Chicago suburb (Harwood Heights, IL) 2/18 Natalie Terchek Here’s the rainbow over Lake Michigan/Lake Shore Drive after tonight’s storm. If you look closely, you can see it is a double rainbow. 3/18 Marilyn Torres 4/18 Kaylee Bannack Lightning Strike and a Rainbow! 5/18 Airish Solis an orange sky and a sunset rainbow over NW Chicago 6/18 Rob Whiting Rob has been an aircraft mechanic at O’Hare for 40 years, and he captured this double rainbow tonight, June 26. 7/18 Caldarone, Antonio Rainbows in oak park this evening 8/18 Amber Bowie Lighting bolt and rainbow captured over the Loop. 9/18 Paul Boecher 6.26.2020 rainbow over downtown 10/18 Anita Y. Sanders This is a rainbow that appeared after the storm 11/18 Christie Sack Double rainbow, Chicago’s far north side looking south towards downtown 12/18 Jonathan Parise A rainbow formed over the skyline as seen from Logan Square 13/18 Olivia Lamb Beautiful Storm to the East with Rainbow and Lightning 14/18 Michael Evans A rainbow with lightning going through it taken in Streeterville looking south. 15/18 Pat Trusk Rainbow in city from south view of Van Buren and Franklin building 16/18 sharon pride rainbow 17/18 john kirchberg rainbow over city 18/18 Caldarone, Antonio Rainbows in oak park this evening This article tagged under: Chicago Weatherstormsrainbows 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Brookfield Zoo Prepares to Reopen Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Move to Phase Four Demonstrators Commemorate Juneteenth Across the Country Hundreds March in Downtown Chicago Juneteenth Rally Calling For Racial Justice