Strong Winds to Be Met With Heavy Rain, Potential Storms Thursday Evening

Powerful wind gusts will be paired with heavy rain Thursday evening, bringing multiple hazards to the Chicago area and the potential for some storms.

A wind advisory is set to take effect for several counties beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 5 a.m. Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The advisory, which includes Lake, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois, warns of wind gusts of up to 50 mph inland and 55 mph near Lake Michigan.

It will also take effect at 9 p.m. Thursday in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Also at 9 p.m., a lakeshore flood advisory begins for Lake County and northern and central Cook County in Illinois. Lakeshore flooding is expected as water levels rise alongside the strong winds, bringing large waves of up to 14 feet.

Light showers are set to develop Thursday afternoon in southern counties before gradually spreading northward.

Extremely windy conditions are expected as moderate to heavy rain moves across the area with a few storms possible in southeast sections.

The rain will likely taper off and end before dawn, with rainfall totals between 1/2 an inch to 1 inch left in northwest counties and 1 1/2 to 2 inches in southern counties and northwest Indiana.

A few spotty, light showers are possible Friday morning, with the potential for even a snowflake or two.

Another chance for rain returns Saturday.