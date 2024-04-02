Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible in Illinois, Indiana Tuesday

As the threat of snow emerges in the forecast for the Chicago area, some parts of the region could actually see strong-to-severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

According to forecast models, those thunderstorms could develop across areas to the south of Interstate 80, including parts of Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

Virtually all of northwest Indiana could also be at risk of strong-to-severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 50-to-60 miles per hour could occur with the storms, along with heavy downpours and quarter-size hail, according to officials. The timing of the storms could carry them across the area by 4 p.m., according to forecast models.

A special weather statement has already been issued for parts of LaSalle County as thunderstorms begin to fire, according to the NWS.

As colder air arrives in the area, rain could eventually transition to snow during the afternoon commute, especially in areas closer to Chicago. That snow could also occur early Wednesday morning, with slushy accumulations possible.

