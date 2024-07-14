Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible in Chicago area Sunday

The Chicago area will see hot and humid conditions on Sunday, with the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms coming in several waves.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for central Will County until 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

That storm cell, located near Joliet, was moving to the east at 25 miles per hour, and was packing estimated wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, officials said.

The storm could cause significant tree damage, and could also damage mobile homes and roofs of homes.

Orland Park, Romeoville, Lockport, New Lenox, Mokena, Frankfort and Manhattan are all in the path of the cell as it moves to the east.

More storms had formed to the south of that line in southern Will County and in parts of Kankakee County, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible according to NWS officials.

The Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather Sunday, with multiple waves of storms possible on a hot and humid day, according to the Storm Prediction Center. After the initial wave during the morning, more showers and storms could develop in the afternoon and evening hours, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees in many locations.