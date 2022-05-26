Strong Thunderstorms Likely Thursday, With Damaging Winds, Large Hail as Biggest Threats

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois including the Chicago area has an increased likelihood of severe weather Thursday afternoon, as the risk of strong thunderstorms has been upgraded from "marginal" to "slight."

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop and increase in coverage by early afternoon Thursday, with high damaging winds up to 60 miles-per-hour, and quarter-size hail being the main threats.

Additionally, fog may develop Thursday evening and into overnight mainly along the lakefront, resulting in visibilities falling to around 1 mile or less at times.

According to NBC Storm Team 5 meteorologists, scattered showers and storms could continue to develop, with rain likely sticking around through at least Friday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago area saw severe weather and several tornado warnings after a series of storms impacted the western suburbs.

According to officials, funnel clouds reported in both DuPage and Cook counties.