Strong thunderstorms cause ground stop at O'Hare, Midway

Ground stops have been issued at both O’Hare and Midway International Airports as strong-to-severe thunderstorms bear down on the Chicago area.

According to the FAA, departures bound for O’Hare are currently grounded due to thunderstorms, and departures from the airport are currently delayed by an average of 60 minutes due to the threat of severe weather.

Departures bound for Midway are also being held at their departing airports, according to officials, but as of 4:45 p.m. departing flights from the airport are not being held.

Thunderstorms packing dangerously gusty winds are possible in most of the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, with a tornado watch in effect for far southern portions of the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Even after those storms move through, falling temperatures Wednesday night could cause rain to transition to snow, and gusty winds in excess of 40 miles per hour could cause more travel issues.

We will continue updating this story with details as they become available.